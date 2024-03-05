Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

