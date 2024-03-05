Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. 2,328,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,992. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.