Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VHT stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.84. The stock had a trading volume of 157,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,606. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

