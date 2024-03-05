Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,441 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 760,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.