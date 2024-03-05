Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. 925,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,582. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

