Rokos Capital Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 148.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,385 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 18,045,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,090. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

