Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys 110,097 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Humacyte by 16.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 16.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 883,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,012. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

