Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys 86,034 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,034 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. 6,833,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

