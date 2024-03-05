Rokos Capital Management LLP Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,747 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. 28,413,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,831,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.94 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.