Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $2.13 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,503,000.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
ODD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. 1,939,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.