Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $2.13 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,503,000.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Price Performance

ODD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. 1,939,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.