Rokos Capital Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rokos Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,106 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201,357 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 0.6% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Splunk worth $77,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

