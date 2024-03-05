Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $26.45 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,454,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

WDAY stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.01. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,077 shares of company stock valued at $106,854,095. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

