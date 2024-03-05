Rokos Capital Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 560.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up about 0.4% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $57,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,697. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

