Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,554. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

