Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $8,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $21,118,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $13,326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $10,840,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth $12,042,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 83.17.

ARM Stock Down 2.9 %

ARM stock traded down 3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,086,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,659,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 93.58. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

