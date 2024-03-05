Round Hill Asset Management Has $6 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 3.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 537,582 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.65. 4,802,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,285. The company has a market capitalization of $559.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $128.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

