Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,710 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 1,440,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,147. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

