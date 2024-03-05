Round Hill Asset Management Sells 175 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 267,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,829. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

