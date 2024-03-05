Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8 %

ORCL stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.92. 8,239,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

