Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 9,123 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,723. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

