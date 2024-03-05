Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $97,657.44 and approximately $299,674.85 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00007865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.68273212 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,898.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

