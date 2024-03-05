SALT One Day Volume Reaches $25,490.14 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $25,490.14 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004093 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,293.18 or 1.00009389 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00147033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02406075 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,788.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

