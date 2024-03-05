Scge Management L.P. Trims Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Scge Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,022 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 0.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,217. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,084 shares of company stock worth $49,731,580. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

