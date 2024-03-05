Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,617,367 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $184,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 230,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 61,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,516 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 5,981,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.