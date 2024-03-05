Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $315,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,820. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

