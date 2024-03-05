Scotia Capital Inc. Has $274.21 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,982 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of TC Energy worth $274,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 1,362,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,168. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

