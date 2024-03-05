Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,387,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183,008 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 1.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $600,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after buying an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. 1,312,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,654. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.