Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,225 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. The company had a trading volume of 939,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.