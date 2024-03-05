Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,563 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 902,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

