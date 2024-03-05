Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. ImmunoGen makes up approximately 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock remained flat at $31.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.