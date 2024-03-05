Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,046 shares during the period. Mineralys Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MLYS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,272. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

