Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,019. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

