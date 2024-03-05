Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.49. 380,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

