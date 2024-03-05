Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 230,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 158.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

