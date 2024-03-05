Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,504 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of MacroGenics worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 2,313,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.