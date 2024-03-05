Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,543.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 723,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,369. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

