Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.20. 650,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $253.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

