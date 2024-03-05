Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,588 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Boston Scientific worth $258,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 5,930,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,150. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.