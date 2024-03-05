Sei Investments Co. Buys 312,230 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $263,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 953,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,849. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.