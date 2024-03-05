Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,731 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $302,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 8,813,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

