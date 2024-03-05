Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $323,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.52. 1,988,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,494. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $479.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

