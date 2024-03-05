Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $277,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.16. 64,743,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,175,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,171 shares of company stock worth $31,638,976 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

