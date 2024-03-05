Sei Investments Co. Has $132.70 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $132,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $18.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $717.64. The company had a trading volume of 477,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

