Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.67% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $443,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 5,956,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,968. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

