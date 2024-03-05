Sei Investments Co. Purchases 44,985 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $150,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,428 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,738. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.74. 119,307,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,800,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

