Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.48% of argenx worth $140,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.69. The company had a trading volume of 318,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.45. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

