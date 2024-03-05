Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Teledyne Technologies worth $122,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY traded down $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.21. The stock had a trading volume of 170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

