Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 6.00% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $167,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

HYD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,493 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

