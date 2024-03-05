Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,705 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $333,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,109. The firm has a market cap of $436.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

