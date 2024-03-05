Sei Investments Co. Sells 127,337 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,337 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $147,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,524,713 shares of company stock valued at $214,184,194 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. 4,701,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $163.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

